If you are interested in learning more about the performance you can expect from the latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.23 on your PlayStation console, six months after it was removed from the Sony PlayStation store due to playability issues. You’ll be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry has put the new update through its paces and published its results in the video below. So is the latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.23 performance good enough for its return to the PlayStation Store?