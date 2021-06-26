Cancel
National Opinion: The Supreme Court gets it right on student free speech and the privacy of the home

 14 days ago

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Sometimes the Supreme Court protects constitutional rights best when it doesn’t establish what lawyers call a bright-line rule applicable to every possible future situation. That was the case Wednesday when the court ruled in favor of a high school cheerleader who had been disciplined for a vulgar outburst on social media and a California man who was arrested after a police officer entered his garage without a warrant.

