Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Brady, Woodson, Shoelace And More: Michigan Football Honors The Greats

By Christopher Breiler
Posted by 
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 14 days ago

There's no question that the University of Michigan football program has fielded some of the best athletes to ever play the game of football. Guys like Brady, Woodson and Howard are not only household names for Michigan football fans, they're household names for football fans period.

Over the last couple of weeks, images have started to surface showing how Michigan is honoring some of those former greats - and it's awesome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jv2OA_0ag5Hw9S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2augc9_0ag5Hw9S00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rUUpL_0ag5Hw9S00

It must be a special feeling walking through these displays as a college football recruit, getting a real sense of just how much big-time talent has come through the University of Michigan. The greatest NFL player of all-time, arguably the greatest cornerback in NFL history, first-round NFL Draft picks, Pro Bowlers, All-Americans and NCAA record breakers.

Though Michigan has certainly struggled over the last two decades to reclaim the top spot within the Big Ten conference, there's absolutely no question that the football program continues to produce some of the top talent in the nation.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
319
Followers
277
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Michigan Football Honors#Nfl Draft#Pro Bowlers#All Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
NCAA
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Another One: Michigan Football Adds To Its 2022 Class

The Michigan Football program has been on a bit of a hot streak as of late - and the streak continued on Friday. Kevonte Fatutoa Henry, a 2022 outside linebacker prospect out of Leuzinger High School (Calif.), announced that he had committed to the University of Michigan via his twitter account on Friday afternoon.
Michigan Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Michigan is using Juwan Howard to bolster football recruiting

All signs are pointing to Kentucky and Michigan becoming a rivalry on the basketball recruiting trail. However, there is a competition brewing between the football staffs as well. In May, Jim Harbaugh was finally able to pluck Steve Clinkscale from Lexington after the cornerbacks coach spent five seasons with the...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan State football flips quarterback Katin Houser

Michigan State landed a quarterback for its 2022 football recruiting class. Katin Houser, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback from Bellflower (California) St. John Bosco, announced his commitment to Michigan State on Sunday. Houser originally committed to Boise State, but decommitted from the Broncos on Thursday. He took an official visit to...
Michigan Statetheonlycolors.com

2022 Three-star athlete Shannon Blair commits to Michigan State Football

The recruiting momentum for the 2022 class is still rolling strong for the Green and White. The latest addition to Mel Tucker’s second Michigan State recruiting class hails from Tennessee, as three-star athlete Shannon Blair announced his decision to head to East Lansing. Blair is the first player in MSU’s 2022 group from the state of Tennessee.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler's draft ranking per the Athletic

As the 2021 college football season approaches, quarterback evaluations commence. Which signal-caller will awe come fall and put themself into position for a high draft pick? Incessant conversations and debates have surfaced since the conclusion of the 2020 season and Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler continues to draw attention. Not just for his arm talent but his improvisation skills and rare off-platform throws. He faced some growing pains early on last season throwing four interceptions, but found his rhythm and took the college football world by storm as a redshirt freshman.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan Football is on commitment watch with top targets

Michigan football is now back on commitment watch with a pair of top targets in the 2022 recruiting class. It’s going to be a good weekend for Michigan football fans and not just because of the Fourth of July holiday. That’s because one of Michigan’s top targets in the 2022...
Michigan StateMaize n Brew

Daily Brews: Michigan adds two football commits and major hockey signing

Sometimes the spontaneous commitments are the best ones. Jim Harbaugh received a pair of those on Friday, as class of 2022 three-star prospects Alessandro Lorenzetti and Kevonte Henry each joined the Michigan football team’s 2022 recruiting class. Lorenzetti — an offensive lineman from Canada — earned an offer from the Wolverines less than two weeks ago, while Henry — a California native — has been a top EDGE target for quite some time.
Michigan Statechatsports.com

Michigan football future schedules, opponents through 2034

It is hard to tell what even the next season will hold for the Michigan Wolverines on the football field, but plenty of opponents and games are already set well into the future that features some interesting home-and-home opponents and configurations with the conference slate. Here’s what the future holds...
Michigan StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

247Sports: Michigan football a dark horse candidate for 2021 College Football Playoff

Unlike most years in Ann Arbor, there isn’t a ton of optimism surrounding Michigan football this offseason. Yes, there’s been something of an overhaul of the coaching staff, but after a moribund 2020 campaign, the fan base isn’t exactly anticipating a big season for the Wolverines. While the maize and blue tend to win biennially against Penn State and Wisconsin, they’ve lost two in a row to both, and have to face both on the road again. Not to mention, they’ve stood no chance against rival Ohio State.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Pair of Huskers honored by Pro Football Focus

A pair of Husker players were honored as part of Pro Football Focus’ preseason All-Big Ten team, which was released on Tuesday. The Huskers were represented by a pair of super seniors on the list — defensive end Ben Stille and outside linebacker JoJo Domann. Both players were listed as first-team preseason selections at each of their positions.
NFLYardbarker

Vegas odds favor Tom Brady to play at least two more seasons

All-time great quarterback Tom Brady didn’t look anything like a watered-down 43-year-old gunslinger in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After earning six Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots, Brady won his seventh Lombardi in his initial campaign in Florida — throwing for 4,633 yards with 40 touchdowns against 12 interceptions.
High Schoolnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Prep Football | Perry calls Herrin job 'an honor'

Jun. 26—Herrin's football program is now under the leadership of its third coach since October 2019. Taylor Perry was named as the head coach Thursday night at a school board meeting. He replaces Rod Sherrill, who posted a 3-2 record this spring in the pandemic-shortened season. The Tigers played just five games because their April 16 game with Carterville was canceled due to a COVID-19 case in their athletic department.
Altoona, PAMirror

Altoona grad gets more honors

Penn State Altoona’s Catcher Cumming collected another postseason award on Thursday, when he was selected to the 2020-21 College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District team. Cumming, who graduated this past May after a standout four-year career with the Lions baseball program, becomes the first student-athlete in Penn State...
NFLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Woodson football camp to return after long absence

From 1994 to 2007, in excess of 10,000 young players are estimated to have attended football camps that NFL Hall of Famer Rod Woodson hosted in Fort Wayne. Starting Tuesday, a new generation of aspiring football stars will get a chance to attend a Woodson camp, this time organized through the Fort Wayne native's foundation, Hope Through Football.

Comments / 0

Community Policy