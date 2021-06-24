Cancel
Head of ant that bit man on eye remains wedged in his eyeball

By ANDREA TABARCEA, Zenger News
KUTV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article***WARNING: This story contains graphic descriptions and images that might be too disturbing for some viewers.***. After feeling discomfort in his eye while riding his motorbike, a Malaysian man waited a full day before going to the doctor, only to learn he had an ant head protruding from his eyeball.

