Weekend Wheels: Lexus ES hybrid makes a case against plug-in rivals

Behold the 2022 Lotus Emira, the storied British brand’s newest sportscar that replaces not one but three models: the Elise, Exige, and Evora. On top of that, it will be Lotus’s final car with a combustion engine, making it all the more special. The Emira is the first new Lotus with a combustion engine in more than a decade, and Lotus has hit it out of the park. Created to compete against the Porsche 718 Cayman and the Alpine A110, the Emira is jaw-droppingly beautiful – much better looking than its German and French rivals, in our opinion.