Euro 2020 Wales v Denmark: Expats in Amsterdam form Red Army

By Long Reads
BBC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe travel ban might have stopped Welsh fans travelling to Amsterdam for the game, but a group of expats have formed their own Red Army in the Netherlands. As Wales play Denmark in Euro 2020, fans living overseas are watching the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena. With so few...

www.bbc.co.uk
SoccerESPN

Denmark boss: Christian Eriksen was 'with us' for win over Wales at Euro 2020

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand said Christian Eriksen was at the forefront of his mind as they beat Wales 4-0 in Amsterdam. Eriksen, 29, suffered a cardiac arrest in the first half of Denmark's opening match in Euro 2020 on June 12. He was discharged from hospital on June 18 after being fitted with an implantable heart monitoring device.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Dolberg stars as Denmark outclass Wales to reach Euro 2020 quarter-finals

Amsterdam (AFP) – Denmark marked the 29th anniversary of their greatest triumph by marching on to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday as Kasper Dolberg scored twice in an emphatic 4-0 win over Wales before an exultant travelling support in Amsterdam. In the city where Christian Eriksen made his...
SoccerTelegraph

Wales thrashed by inspired Denmark to end Euro 2020 campaign

Denmark look a force and through to quarter-finals. Bright Wales start fades with Harry Wilson sent off late on. Attention now turns to Gareth Bale's international future. Those of us on the outside of Denmark’s squad can only guess at the extent of the psychological impact of Christian Eriksen’s collapse earlier in the tournament, although there can be no questioning whether this strange cocktail of trauma and relief has since proven to be a powerful and motivating force for his team-mates.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Denmark fans descend on Amsterdam for Euro 2020 last-16 tie against Wales... but they have to be out in 12 HOURS to avoid quarantine (and Wales fans can't even travel because of strict Covid rules!)

A significant amount of Denmark supporters have arrived in Amsterdam ahead of their country's eagerly-anticipated Euro 2020 last-16 clash against Wales. While Welsh fans aren't permitted to attend the game at the Johan Cruyff Arena because of coronavirus restrictions, Denmark fans were allowed to travel if they entered and left Holland within 12 hours.
SoccerPosted by
AFP

Italy ready for last 16 as Wales face Denmark at Euro 2020

Italy could break an 82-year national record when they take on Austria in the last 16 at Euro 2020 on Saturday, while Wales must find a way to stop neutrals' favourites Denmark. Roberto Mancini, who took over after Italy's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, has rebuilt the Azzurri into contenders, overseeing a 30-match unbeaten run to equal the mark set under two-time World Cup-winning coach Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s. Italy breezed through the group stage and have won their last 11 matches without conceding a goal. They will be heavy favourites against an Austria side through to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time. "Playing at Wembley really should be a pleasure because... well, sometimes players never get a chance to play there in their lives," said former Manchester City boss Mancini.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Hurt but proud, what next for Wales after Denmark defeat?

The long and winding road of Euro 2020 took Wales further afield than most and, even as it came to a brutal halt in Amsterdam, this was an ending not without a sense of hope. Even by the standards of this transcontinental tournament, Wales' was an arduous route to the second round, as they travelled thousands of miles to Baku and Rome for group games before facing Denmark in the Dutch capital.
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Kasper Dolberg curls in Denmark opener against Wales

Kasper Dolberg curls into the bottom corner to put Denmark ahead against Wales in the last 16 of the European Championship in Amsterdam. LIVE: Wales v Denmark - watch, listen & follow text. COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC. Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Denmark beats Wales 4-0 at Euro 2020

Kasper Dolberg scored two goals to give Denmark a 4-0 victory over Wales and a spot in the European Championship quarterfinals. Denmark has ridden a wave of emotion through the tournament since playmaker Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest in the team’s opening group match and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator.
Soccerwashingtonnewsday.com

Wales fans are in mourning after Denmark’s Euro 2020 victory.

Wales fans are in mourning after Denmark’s Euro 2020 victory. Wales fans have been drowning their sorrows after their team was eliminated from the Euro 2020 competition after losing 4-0 to Denmark in Amsterdam. Kasper Dolberg’s double and late goals from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite completed an outstanding Danish...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Wales vs Denmark LIVE: Euro 2020 result and reaction today

Forward Kasper Dolberg struck in each half while Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite also got in on the act late on as Denmark overpowered Wales to win 4-0 and reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 on Saturday.Dolberg, making his first start of the tournament, gave his side the lead with a fine individual goal in the 27th minute, curling into the top corner from outside the area.He doubled Denmark’s advantage in Amsterdam early in the second half, ruthlessly pouncing on a loose ball after Wales failed to clear a cross following a galloping run down the right wing from...
Soccererienewsnow.com

Denmark breezes past Wales into Euro 2020 quarterfinals with convincing win

After its campaign began in the most horrifying circumstances, Denmark's dream run at Euro 2020 continued on Saturday with a convincing 4-0 victory over Wales in the last 16. Striker Kasper Dolberg scored twice either side of the half time break and late goals from Joakim Mæhle and Martin Braithwaite wrapped up the result as Denmark looked the better side throughout.
SoccerNBC Sports

VIDEO: Dolberg scores superb goal for Denmark v. Wales

Kasper Dolberg scored an incredible goal for Denmark against Wales in the EURO 2020 last 16 clash in Amsterdam. Dolberg, 23, delivered a moment of magic just when Denmark needed it most to send the stadium wild in Amsterdam, as the largely Danish crowd rejoiced. It was a pure strike...
UEFAvavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Wales 0-4 Denmark in Euro 2020

WHAT A GOAL!!! In a throw-in from the left side of the field, Jansen receives, spins and reverses inside the area to the wing Maehle supporting very well, he calmly cuts Ben Davies out of the play and finishes to score. 1:45 PM20 hours ago. 40'. After a cross from...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Euro 2020: Player ratings from Wales 0-4 Denmark

It was a disappointing evening for Wales, who were knocked out of Euro 2020 with a 4-0 defeat to Denmark. MATCH REPORT Wales 0-4 Denmark: The Welsh crash out of Euro 2020 in Amsterdam. Wales. Danny Ward: 5. The unlikely hero of the group stage, Ward was rendered ordinary this...
Soccerfourfourtwo.com

Dominant Denmark knock weary Wales out of Euro 2020

Wales bowed out of Euro 2020 as Denmark cruised to a 4-0 last-16 win in Amsterdam. Kasper Dolberg’s double and late efforts from Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite put the seal on an excellent Denmark display. Wales’ misery was compounded by the 90th-minute dismissal of substitute Harry Wilson for felling...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Wales vs Denmark, UEFA Euro 2020: Full squads of both teams

Jun. 26—It will be a battle between two robust teams fighting above their weight in international football. Wales have experience of surprising team in the Euros as they reached the semi-finals of the tournament in 2016. On the other hand, Denmark have quality players in their line-up who can change the complexion of the game at any point.
Sportsgoal.com

Wales v Denmark Live Commentary, 26/06/2021

Thanks for joining our commentary this evening. Until next time, goodbye. Denmark will play either Netherlands or Czech Republic in the last eight next Saturday in Baku. Wales will return to action in September against Belarus on the road in their World Cup qualifying campaign. Denmark advance to the quarter-finals...

