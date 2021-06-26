If Michael Gallup is in the Long-Term Plans, Cowboys Can’t Wait to Extend Him
The Dallas Cowboys are in an interesting position this summer. One they haven’t been in in a while. The Cowboys don’t have any contract drama carrying over from free agency into the summer as the edge toward training camp. Two offseasons ago, Ezekiel Elliott saw a new deal while Dak Prescott was forced to play out the final year of his rookie deal. Last year, Prescott was on the franchise tag waiting to finalize a deal with the Cowboys. This summer, it’s awfully quiet on the contract front, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t contracts the Dallas Cowboys could look at.insidethestar.com