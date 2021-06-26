If Michael Gallup is in the Long-Term Plans, Cowboys Can’t Wait to Extend Him

It seems like we are stuck in a horribly long desert of Dallas Cowboys news and developments, but training camp in Oxnard is now just three weeks away. One of the main focuses of those practices is of course to winnow the 91 camp attendees down to the 53-man regular season roster. There are 91 instead of 90 because the team still has an international player exemption for OT Isaac Alarcón. Just as they get that extra spot to carry, they also have four preseason games instead of three due to being in the annual Hall of Fame game, which also means they get an earlier start to camp than most teams.