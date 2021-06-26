I.V. Food Bank Recognized

The Imperial Valley Food Bank has been recognized as the 40th Senate District Nonprofit of the Year. Senator Ben Hueso made the announcement saying that " this extraordinary nonprofit has continuously gone above and beyond during the COVID-19 emergency , serving more people and distributing more nutrition than ever in it's 30-year history". Senator Hueso honored the local food bank as part of the sixth annual California Nonprofit of the Year awards , a statewide recognition program organized by the California Association of Nonprofits.