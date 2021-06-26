Elohim gets introspective on ‘Journey to the Center of Myself, Vol. 1’
Elohim is taking a journey into the center of herself with her new EP. Featuring five tracks, Journey to the Center of Myself, Vol. 1 finds Elohim experimenting with a variety of different sounds. After initiating the EP with its title track, Elohim battles with her ego on ensuing cuts as she alternates between seeing herself as a god and facing her own insecurities. Paranoia seeps through each track, her instrumentals pulling on unsettling sounds fit such as giggling voices made to raise goosebumps.dancingastronaut.com