How often have you heard something along the lines of, “Wide receivers are the easiest [college football] positions to get early playing time because it’s based on athletic ability”? Not to totally dismiss that notion, but things have changed. There’s no longer “go long and I’ll hit you” stuff. With the move to wide open offenses, there are far more complicated issues of route-running. Moreover, wide receivers have to be able (and willing) to block in order to get on the field.