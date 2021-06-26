Flood Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 19:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC015-035-270215- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0035.000000T0000Z-210628T0036Z/ /AGSK1.1.ER.210626T1705Z.210627T0600Z.210627T1236Z.NO/ 903 AM CDT Sat Jun 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening... The Flood Warning continues for the Whitewater River at Augusta. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 8:31 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.2 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 23.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 24.0 feet, Flood waters begin to flow over Southwest 70th Street just to the east of the river bridge located 3 miles northwest of Augusta and also across Southwest 60th Street near the river bridge located about 4 miles northwest of town. Target Area: Cowley The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Whitewater River at Towanda affecting Butler County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Whitewater River at Augusta affecting Butler and Cowley Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Whitewater River Augusta 21.0 18.2 Sat 8 am CDT 21.2 8.6 5.4