Suspect jailed, victim located safe after Amber Alert prompts flood of tips for police

Surveillance footage shows a man dragging a female from underneath a truck, lifting her over his shoulder as she thrashes, and then getting in the car and driving away. Police are investigating the incident as an abduction of a 16-year-old girl from the parking lot of a South Salt Lake mini-mart Friday night. (South Salt Lake Police) SOUTH SALT LAKE — The suspect in an abduction caught on camera that prompted an Amber Alert Saturday morning has been booked into Salt Lake County Jail. The victim received precautionary medical treatment after a flood of tips helped police locate them both, authorities say.