Boarding School Reports Decades of Sexual Misconduct

The Thacher School located in Ojai, CA recently disclosed decades of sexual abuse and misconduct by former employees and students. On June 7th, 2021, representatives from the Thacher School and the law firm Munger, Tolles, & Olsen (MTO) contacted the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office to provide limited details regarding numerous allegations of past sexual abuse and misconduct, which occurred at the school. The following day, investigators with the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit were informed MTO conducted a wide-ranging investigation into the allegations and an extensive report with additional details would be released to investigators the following week, the same day it was released to the public.