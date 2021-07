Philadelphia Eagles - Jalen Hurts. Talk about having the weight of a city on your shoulders. For Hurts, last season was filled with ups and downs as he learned what it’s like to start in the NFL. This season the reigns have been passed to him with the Eagles trading Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts. Hurts must now prove to himself. and his teammates. that the Eagles taking him in the second round in 2020 was a smart investment.