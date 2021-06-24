NEWS and PHOTOS: New Incredibles Theme Revealed for Disney’s Contemporary Resort
There are a LOT of refurbishments and construction projects going on all over Disney World. In terms of the hotels, last year Disney announced that guest rooms at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort would be getting a Moana-inspired makeover. Later, we saw that some guest rooms at Disney’s Contemporary Resort would be refurbished and “reimagined” this year. We’ve seen construction ongoing for this refurbishment, but no specific details about what those refurbished rooms would look like or be inspired by had been shared…until NOW!www.disneyfoodblog.com
Comments / 0