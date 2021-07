Endermen are one of the creepiest mobs to appear in Minecraft. They walk around the place, stealing placed blocks, and attack you if you look them in the eye. The thing about them, though, is that they teleport on a whim. If they are attacked, touch water, or sometimes just if they feel like it, they will teleport themselves away. This can make trapping them for a museum extremely difficult. Here is how we have found to trap an Enderman in Minecraft.