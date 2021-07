SUTHERLAND — How popular is the Sutherland Rodeo this year?. There are 106 entrants for breakaway roping alone, which tops the 11 events for the holiday weekend event. It also continues the trend of increased participation for the rodeo. An organizer said 463 competitors are registered, an increase of 15.4% over last year. Jill Hudson, the rodeo secretary, added that there are 585 entries for the 84th version of the event that begins at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.