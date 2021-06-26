Chase Briscoe Hopes Road America Experience Will Help Bring Home a NASCAR Cup Victory
Chase Briscoe is a rookie in the NASCAR Cup Series this season, but he’ll arrive at Road America with a decent amount of experience at the 4.048-mile permanent road course. Drivers in the top-tier Cup level will run at the Elkhart Lake track for the first time in 65 years in the Jockey Made in America 250 presented by Kwik Trip on July 4. The stop at Road America is one of several events on the Cup circuit that will have practice and qualifying.www.seehafernews.com