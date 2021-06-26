Chase Briscoe Hopes Road America Experience Will Help Bring Home a NASCAR Cup Victory

What do you expect from Road America this weekend?. First of all, a nod to the obvious scheduling maneuver, proving someone in HQ completed Marketing 101 over at the junior college: When you bring in a track called Road America, and you have a chance to plant it on the Fourth of July weekend, well, some no-brainers are even easier than others. As for the racing, the Xfinity Series has been going to the historic Wisconsin track yearly since 2010, so there should be no surprises logistically. Austin Cindric and Christopher Bell are the two most recent winners there, but Chase Elliott is an obvious road-course ace and Kyle Larson must be agitated after losing twice (TWICE!) in one weekend. Oh the horror!