The Pre-Race Rituals Witnessed at the U.S. Olympic Trials
While watching the United States' Olympic Trials, I observed that most of the athletes have specific pre-race rituals. Pre-race rituals are beneficial as they allow a swimmer to collect themselves and focus. Pre-race routines can also be a way for the swimmer to get pumped up and excited prior to their race. Watching the elite swimmers before their races revealed that there are many ways to prepare for a race and that each swimmer has their own approach.