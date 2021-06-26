Ask a Trooper: Extra patrols seek to keep drunk drivers off the roads
When you have a big problem, focusing resources to solve it a bit at a time can make sense. Drunk driving – and its resulting crashes, injuries and deaths – is a problem all over the state of Minnesota. And although law enforcement in each of our 87 counties are working hard to eliminate it, it makes sense, as part of the approach, to look at the data and concentrate DWI patrols on the 15 most dangerous drunk driving counties.www.perhamfocus.com