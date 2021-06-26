BANKS CREEK FIRE BURNS FRIDAY

Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and other agencies dealt with the Banks Creek Fire on Friday. Kyle Reed of DFPA said firefighters responded to the natural cover fire located approximately six miles east of Sutherlin near Banks Creek Road at about 4:30 p.m. Reed said the slow-moving fire was burning in grass and thick brush. Firefighters quickly contained the fire to 1/10th of an acre. They remained on the scene for about two hours, mopping up hot spots and securing control lines.