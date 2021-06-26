Cancel
Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 RG Order

By Schuyler Callihan
Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move onto the right guards.

Photo via WVU Athletics Communications

Starter - Jordan White

This will be the most heated battle on the offensive side of the ball for WVU during fall camp. Everyone assumes that Nester, a Virginia Tech transfer and former four-star recruit will be handed the job. However, that might not be the case. White took the majority of first-team reps at right guard during the spring and the coaching staff has been very high on him since he arrived on campus last year. The one thing that hurts White is having shorter arms but he has great technique and control of his body which is what makes him so effective.

Backup - Doug Nester

The moment Nester transferred in from Virginia Tech, the offensive line became immensely better. That being said, there's no guarantee that he will begin the season as a starter or even at right guard for the reasons I laid out above. Regardless, WVU has to find a way to get him on the field. One idea could be to move him out to right tackle but he will have to beat out Parker Moorer - another young lineman that the staff has been excited about. This will be a fun competition to watch unfold.

Miller may or may not be the long-term solution for the Panthers at right guard. The jury is still out on how good of a player he can really be and he'll get another chance to prove himself this season as the team's starter. Deonte Brown, the rookie from Alabama and David Moore, an undrafted free agent rookie out of Grambling will push for playing time but neither are going to be ready to be thrown into a starting role quite yet.

