Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting WVU's 2021 RG Order

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move onto the right guards.

Photo via WVU Athletics Communications

Starter - Jordan White

This will be the most heated battle on the offensive side of the ball for WVU during fall camp. Everyone assumes that Nester, a Virginia Tech transfer and former four-star recruit will be handed the job. However, that might not be the case. White took the majority of first-team reps at right guard during the spring and the coaching staff has been very high on him since he arrived on campus last year. The one thing that hurts White is having shorter arms but he has great technique and control of his body which is what makes him so effective.

Backup - Doug Nester

The moment Nester transferred in from Virginia Tech, the offensive line became immensely better. That being said, there's no guarantee that he will begin the season as a starter or even at right guard for the reasons I laid out above. Regardless, WVU has to find a way to get him on the field. One idea could be to move him out to right tackle but he will have to beat out Parker Moorer - another young lineman that the staff has been excited about. This will be a fun competition to watch unfold.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.