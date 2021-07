German authorities have arrested a man who is suspected of carrying out a knife attack that left multiple people dead. According to Reuters, the incident occurred at around 5 p.m. local time Friday in the southern German city of Wuerzburg. Law enforcement say the armed man carried out the attack in Barbarossa Square, where he fatally stabbed three civilians and seriously injured five others. The names of the victims have not been released, but several outlets report that a young boy and one of his parents were among those killed.