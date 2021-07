Most entrepreneurs will feel inadequate at some point in their daily lives when they have not completed something they had planned to do. When that situation occurs, they think of it as a failure, a feeling of not being productive or good enough. Few people know that the main element behind that kind of reaction is their mindset. Indeed, according to scientists, our way of thinking (our mindset) goes hand in hand with our feelings when we face certain situations. This part often drives our fear of not getting things done, consequently hurting our growing process. How can you detach your mindset to grow against fear and expectations?