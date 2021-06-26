George Kittle’s, Deebo Samuel’s health key to driving 49ers offense to success in 2021

Kyle Shanahan enters his fifth season as the 49ers head coach. He is batting 1-for-4 over his first four trips to the plate, with his only hit coming in 2019 when San Francisco went 13-3 with a trip to the Super Bowl. Over his other three seasons, Shanahan went 14-32 with no winning years. His career record now stands at 29-35, putting his job at risk with another underwhelming season. He has 11 years of experience as an offensive coordinator while being in the NFL for 17 seasons.