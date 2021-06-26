Cancel
George Kittle’s, Deebo Samuel’s health key to driving 49ers offense to success in 2021

By Lucas Ellinas
profootballnetwork.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeebo Samuel and George Kittle were effective players in the NFL in 2020 — their return is huge for the San Francisco 49ers’ offense. Deebo Samuel and George Kittle are vital components of a San Francisco 49ers offense that is lethal when operating at full capacity. The NFL is no stranger to seeing the 49ers hum. Unfortunately, like the rest of San Francisco’s roster last season, they struggled to stay on the field.

