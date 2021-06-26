Cancel
Dynasty Startup Mock Draft 2021: QBs are a valuable commodity in Round 1

By Eric Moody
Cover picture for the articleAs evidenced in this 2021 dynasty startup mock draft, quarterbacks are a valued commodity in superflex fantasy football formats. We are approaching July, and before you know it, fantasy football drafts will be firing off at a record pace. With dynasty leagues taking over the landscape, superflex drafts lead the way in popularity, ushering in a new “standard” of fantasy football. With preparation being the key to future success, here is a 2021 dynasty startup mock draft to help you further gauge the values inside the ever crucial first few rounds.

