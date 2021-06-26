Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Megan Thee Stallion Announces Swimwear Line With Fashion Nova

at40.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan thee Stallion is ready for the summer. Days after the kickoff of the scorching season, the rapper announced a swimwear collection with Fashion Nova, along with a number of sizzling shots of her in the 80s Miami-themed numbers. While the new swimwear collection features several show-stopping pieces like the string bikini, which is available in black latex, pink and neon yellow, it also includes modest items like cover-ups, dresses and accessories. Most importantly, the new line is meant for all kinds of body types, with prices ranges from $19.99 to $49.99. Click here to see the collection in full!

www.at40.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Nova#Swimwear#New Line#Wwd#Hot Girl Meg#The Microsoft Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Lil Nas X set for BET Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Sunday’s BET Awards will be packed with performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X and H.E.R., a tribute to late rapper DMX and a dedication to Queen Latifah’s acclaimed career. Taraji P. Henson will host the live show from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles,...
MoviesHipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion Set To Get 'She-Hulk' Look For Disney+

Megan Thee Stallion is set to flex her acting chops once again. According to Everything Always host Michael Roman, the Houston Hottie will be making an appearance in Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk series. He adds that it won’t just be a cameo either, with the possibility of her having a recurring role.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why Megan Thee Stallion Is Giving Away $1 Million In Stock

Megan Thee Stallion and her fans, called "Hotties," have a tight-knit relationship. Recently, the "Hot Girl Summer" even helped pay for a young fan's funeral by donating $8,155 after a friend of the fan reached out to her on social media. "Meg we lost a hottie our best friend passed away unexpectedly. They absolutely loved you, listening to ur songs was something we did every time we were together," the friend tweeted on June 16, tagging the rapper.
New York City, NYenergy941.com

Rihanna’s New Fenty Leggings Got Social Media Going Crazy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: Singer Rihanna attends the launch of her first visual autobiography, "Rihanna" at Guggenheim Museum on October 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) @sweet_thaang_##stitch with @fathermarge ##buttcleave ##buttcleavage♬ Castaways – The Backyardigans. Rihanna isn’t shy when it comes to...
InternetNME

Megan Thee Stallion explains frequent Twitter absences

Megan Thee Stallion has explained why she sometimes spends lengthy periods away from Twitter. The rapper told fans on Tuesday (July 6) that she purposely takes breaks because people “believe they own lie [sic]”, suggesting that she does so for her own wellbeing. One fan joked on the social platform...
Celebritiesshorelinemedia.net

Megan Thee Stallion rules BET carpet

Megan Thee Stallion, Saweetie, Lil Nax X among the stars smouldering for the camera on the BET Awards red carpet. (June 28) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4906bdc6dcdc4529b388f4a1d8363eaa.
AnimalsPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Megan Thee Stallion Got Caught Lacking

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. Welp its safe to say The Hot Girl Young Tina Snow aka Megan Thee Stallion is back outside. But this time its for fun in the sun, with her boo thang Pardison Fontaine . Press play and see for yourself Megan gets caught lacking’.
Celebritiesthesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami Share Kiss After BET Awards

The BET Awards had no shortage of excitement and drama. However, what happened after the awards ceremony also has people speculating about a possible relationship between hip-hop artists Megan Thee Stallion and Yung Miami after the two were reportedly seen kissing following the ceremony. Following the awards ceremony (where Megan...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Beyoncé's bold date look with husband Jay Z is the ultimate summer vibe

Beyoncé never misses a chance to make a fashion statement, even when she’s enjoying a casual lunch with Jay-Z. The Black Parade songstress gave us all the summer vibes as the couple touched down at a heliport in New York City on Wednesday, wearing a white-collar shirt she tied at the waist, tucked over vibrant multicolored Christopher John Rogers floral pants, according to the Daily Mail.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Cardi B Rocks An Ornate Flower Headpiece & Custom Rainbow Birkin On Flight Out Of NYC

Cardi B was spotted at a New York City airport, catching a flight while rocking an elaborate floral headpiece and loose sweats to hide her growing baby bump. Trust Cardi B to make sweats look chic! The “WAP” hitmaker, who recently revealed she was expecting her second child with husband Offset, 29, was spotted at JFK airport in New York City on July 9, wearing a loose brown hoodie and baggy orange sweatpants. The rapper also added some flair to her ‘fit by rocking an elaborate floral arrangement on her head, which was poking out of her hoodie.
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Is A Fiery Redhead As The New of Versace

Well folks, leave it to your girl Dua Lipa to casually debut red hair like it’s no big deal — and in Versace’s new fall/winter campaign no less. That’s right: After working on several collaborations with the Italian fashion house, the 25-year-old pop star was officially tapped to star in its latest campaign, which features stunning imagery shot by the famed photographic duo, Mert and Marcus.
CelebritiesSt. Louis American

DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion quarrel over Tory Lanez Retweet

DaBaby is stirring the pot, just days after the release of his new collaboration with Tory Lanez on the song “Skat.” He retweeted a fan’s joke about Lanez shooting Megan Thee Stallion last summer. “I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the[y] shot somebody and don’t have to do...
CelebritiesBillboard

Dua Lipa Sued for Posting Paparazzi Photo of Herself to Instagram

Integral Images is accusing the pop star of copyright infringement over a Feb. 2019 social media post. Dua Lipa is facing legal action after allegedly sharing a paparazzi-snapped photo of herself to Instagram, Billboard has learned. In an eight-page copyright infringement complaint filed by attorney Craig Sanders in U.S. District...

Comments / 0

Community Policy