Rihanna Covers Up The Matching Tattoo She Got With Drake
Rihanna is covering up her past with Drake. After footage spread of the pop star and her new boyfriend A$AP Rocky out on a date night in NYC on Thursday (June 24), fans have noticed that the Fenty CEO is sporting a crown tattoo in place of the shark ink that she received around September 2016. It was previously reported that the tattoo was to pair with Drizzy, who was also seen rocking a marching shark tattoo on his right arm. The design was inspired by a stuffed shark that Drake got for Rihanna when they had a midnight dinner date at Ripley's Aquarium in Toronto while they were dating.www.at40.com