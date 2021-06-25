Rihanna Covers Up The Matching Tattoo She Got With Drake

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna kept up the PDA during their latest date night in New York City that lasted until the sun was rising on June 27. A$AP Rocky, 32, literally swept Rihanna, 33, off her feet in their latest romantic outing. The two were spotted walking through the streets of New York City at around 5:30 AM on June 27 after enjoying a late date night that kicked off the evening prior, according to TMZ. A$AP showed off his love for the “Diamonds” singer when he reportedly scooped Rihanna into his arms and continued venturing through the Big Apple before they eventually hopped into an SUV to head home. Video of that adorable moment can be seen HERE.