Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ed Sheeran Teases New Album Name, Daughter’s Favorite Track & More

at40.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran is back! The Grammy winner joined Ryan Seacrest on-air on Friday, June 25, on the heels of the release of his new single “Bad Habits.” “Bad Habits” marks Ed's first single off his highly-anticipated fifth studio album and since 2017’s “Happier.”. “It’s been quite a seismic shift in...

www.at40.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Cherry Seaborn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Ciara Teases New Album

It looks like Ciara is cooking up her next studio album. During a recent appearance on Access Hollywood, the stage blazer was quizzed about new music. Confirming that fresh material is on the way, she told the anchoring hosts:. “I can’t wait until I can tell y’all. All I know...
Celebrities95.5 FM WIFC

Ed Sheeran wants to sing at the wedding of the “best human being on Earth”

Being that he’s a global superstar and all, you might not think Ed Sheeran would ever be willing to do something as pedestrian as performing at someone’s wedding. But Ed says he’d “make himself available” for the upcoming wedding of a person he describes as “the best human being on Earth.” And no, we’re not talking about Taylor Swift.
UEFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how Ed Sheeran’s return to the stage was lived

Ed Sheeran ended his retirement from music this week by premiering “Bad Habits”, His new single and video clip that he performed live for the first time on the show TikTok of the UEFA Euro 2020. With his characteristic energy the British star took the stage from Ipswich, where he dedicated a couple of songs to the memory of his friend, music mogul Michael Gudinski.
MusicNME

Ed Sheeran confirms he’s written a new BTS track

Ed Sheeran has revealed he has written a song for the new BTS record. While speaking to Most Requested Live, Sheeran confirmed the new track after briefly discussing his previous collaboration with the record-smashing Korean group, ‘Make It Right’. “I’ve actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I’ve...
Theater & DanceNME

BTS tease new Ed Sheeran collaboration ‘Permission To Dance’

BTS‘ new collaboration with Ed Sheeran is set to arrive later this month, it has been confirmed. Sheeran revealed last week that he had written a new song for the K-Pop group, having earned a credit on their 2019 single ‘Make It Right’ (from ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’). He described the seven-piece as “super, super cool guys”.
CelebritiesABC News

Ed Sheeran reveals sweet meaning behind daughter Lyra Antarctica’s name

Ed Sheeran opened up about the special meaning behind his daughter's unique name. Last August, the "Thinking Out Loud" singer's wife, Cherry Seaborn, gave birth to their first child, Lyra Antarctica. "I realize some people think it's quite a strange name," Sheeran, 30, told British morning show "Lorraine" on Thursday....
MusicBillboard

Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' on Track For U.K. No. 1

Ed Sheeran's “Bad Habits” is off to a flying start in the U.K. chart. The British singer and songwriter’s latest release blasts to No. 1 on the First Look chart, which ranks the most popular songs in the early stages of the chart week. In just 48 hours, “Bad Habits”...
Musicarcamax.com

Ed Sheeran pens new tune for BTS

Ed Sheeran has penned a song on BTS' next album. The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker co-wrote 'Make It Right' on the K-Pop septet's 2020 LP 'Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey', and he has another tune on the way with the 'Dynamite' hitmakers. Speaking on 'Most Requested Live', the...
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Ed Sheeran Releases New Single And Out Of The Ordinary ‘Vampire’ Video

Spending the last few years out of the spotlight, Ed Sheeran has officially returned with his new single, “Bad Habits.” In the video, he depicts an alter-ego vampire character with bleached white hair and fangs. Sheeran commented on how it’s totally different than anything he’s ever released and said: “I...
Theater & Dancemarketresearchtelecast.com

BTS will feature a new song composed by Ed Sheeran on their new album

The South Korean band repeats the formula it already carried out in another of its songs. BTS will once again have the participation of Ed Sheeran as they already did in a song from the album ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’. At that time it was ‘Make It Right’ the song composed by the interpreter of ‘Shape Of You’. The theme is about self-improvement and thanking those who have trusted you.
Relationshipsenergy941.com

Ed Sheeran Wants To Have More Children With His Wife

Ed Sheeran revealed he would be “grateful” to have more children with his wife, Cherry Seaborn. Sheeran was a guest on the “The Open House Party” podcast and he revealed how different his life is now that he became a father last September. ‘I feel like we were so lucky...
MusicStereogum

Everything Ed Sheeran’s Been Up To Between His Soulless Collab Album And His Hideous New Video

What is Ed Sheeran thinking? It’s a question I’ve asked myself many times, including in 2014 when the newly ascendant English balladeer announced his intention to make party music with the misbegotten Pharrell collab “Sing.” The new face of the soppy slow jam had called in the zeitgeisty producer of the moment to put chipper dance beats under his acoustic guitar, and the result was so embarrassingly awful that I wondered if dude wasn’t dead set on torpedoing his own career. “Sing” itself never really took off, but the album it launched, ×, cemented Sheeran as an absolute superstar. That’s the album that gave us “Thinking Out Loud” and “Photograph” and “Don’t,” a stab at rapping that admittedly worked better than “Sing.” I guess he knew what he was doing after all.
MusicDaily Beast

Ed Sheeran’s Bizarre History of Musical Thievery

Last Friday, British pop star Ed Sheeran released “Bad Habits,” the first single from his forthcoming album Minus. The song, which is on track to debut at No. 1 on the U.K. charts, is a strong contender for this year’s song of the summer. But the earworm has already earned Sheeran familiar accusations of theft.

Comments / 0

Community Policy