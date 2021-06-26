THE ACEGAWD-Arik Royal: Indie Talent Showcase

More than any other wrestler so far I had to work extra hard to not just grab the ten most recent matches on cagematch because honestly? Arik Royal is having the best run of his career right now. Everytime he steps in the ring he puts on an amazing match. But you know I like to look at a wrestler's entire career. Royal has over 400 matches listed on cagematch, making him on of the most experienced wrestlers we've looked at. Royal has truly become associated with Action Wrestling as of late, and as such we'll be looking at a lot of his work there. From big feuds with Matt Sells to pure dream matches with the likes of Suge D, we have some great matches to discuss, but first, some background.