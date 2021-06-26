Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

J&J to pay $263 million in New York opioid settlements, avoids trial

By Jonathan Stempel
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sH0oq_0ag4UaN200

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson said on Saturday it will pay $263 million to resolve claims it fueled an opioid epidemic in New York state and two of its largest counties.

The settlements remove the drugmaker from a jury trial scheduled to begin on Tuesday on Long Island, where several big opioid makers and distributors are also defendants.

Johnson & Johnson did not admit liability or wrongdoing in settling with New York state, and with Nassau and Suffolk counties. The $229.9 million state settlement also calls for J&J to stop selling the painkillers nationwide.

“The opioid epidemic has wreaked havoc” across the nation, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “Johnson & Johnson helped fuel this fire.”

She said her focus remains “getting funds into communities devastated by opioids as quickly as possible.”

J&J said the settlements were consistent with its prior agreement to pay $5 billion to settle opioid claims by states, cities, counties and tribal governments nationwide.

The healthcare company and the largest U.S. drug distributors - AmerisourceBergen Corp, Cardinal Health Inc and McKesson Corp - have proposed paying a combined $26 billion to end thousands of opioid lawsuits.

J&J has also been appealing an Oklahoma judge’s 2019 ruling that the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company pay that state $465 million for its deceptive marketing of opioids.

Tuesday’s opioids trial is one of several scheduled for this year, with others underway in California and West Virginia.

Drugmakers AbbVie Inc and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and several distributors are among the defendants. Pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is also a defendant, though it was sued only by the counties.

Walmart Inc, Rite Aid Corp and CVS Health Corp were severed from the trial during jury selection. CVS has settled with Nassau and Suffolk counties. Settlement terms have not been disclosed.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said nearly 500,000 people died from opioid overdoses from 1999 to 2019.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

142K+
Followers
173K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
State
West Virginia State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#J J#Opioids#Mckesson Corp#Lawsuits#Abbvie Inc#J J#Amerisourcebergen Corp#Cardinal Health Inc#Mckesson Corp#Drugmakers Abbvie Inc#Walmart Inc#Rite Aid Corp#Cvs Health Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
CVS
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy