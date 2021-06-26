Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia State Looks to Boost Vaccine Rate Among Refugees

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 14 days ago

Researchers at Georgia State University will use a $500,000 grant to try to increase COVID-19 vaccination rates among refugees and other groups in the Atlanta area city of Clarkston _ one of the largest refugee resettlement communities in the U.S. The university says the money from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will help train and deploy outreach workers to address residents’ concerns about coronavirus vaccines.

www.usnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Local
Georgia Health
Clarkston, GA
Government
City
Clarkston, GA
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Clarkston, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Georgia State University#The U S#Ap#Burmese#Congolese#Afghan#Somali#African American#Perimeter College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Barty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Ash Barty joined a long list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday. The 25-year-old world number one...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy