Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington Receives Surprise Visit from 5-Star OL Conerly

By Mike Martin
Posted by 
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f5kSU_0ag4Sr3j00

Maybe he came inside to just escape Seattle's historic heat wave, but offensive lineman Josh Conerly, likely Washington state's top football prospect for 2022 and a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate, surprised the University of Washington with an unofficial visit.

This is the final recruiting weekend before the NCAA enforced "dead recruiting period" resumes and the Huskies hosted several top players from Texas, California, Utah, Arizona, Hawaii and Washington.

Conerly, a 6-foot-5, 275-pounder from Seattle's Rainier Beach High School, made an appearance and stood out.

"Conerly is one of the highest-rated players in the class of 2022 at any position," said John Garcia, SI-All American director of recruiting. "He's part of the new breed of offensive tackles who are big and quick to help protect QBs against the edge rushers."

Joining the uncommitted Conerly were five other uncommitted players: Ryan Otton of Tumwater, Washington; Texas running back Emeka Megwa, Utah defensive lineman Ben Roberts, Tevarua Tafiti of Hawaii and defensive back Benjamin Morrison from Arizona.

Rainier Beach previously furnished the Huskies with another big offensive lineman in 6-foot-6, 340 pound Nate Kalepo, who Conerly has stated is helping him through the recruiting process.

Conerly reports that he has in excess of 25 offers that he trimmed to 12 in May. The Huskies are battling USC, UCLA, Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, Alabama, Auburn, ASU, California, Oregon and Stanford for his services.

"This was already a very big recruiting weekend for Washington," said Trevor Mueller, Husky Maven high school recruiting analyst. "Add the Rainer Beach big man to the list and it's one of the biggest I can recall in the last 10 years."

Wide receiver commit Germie Bernard of Nevada and QB commit Jackson Stratton from California were also on campus for a visit.

"This could be a glimpse of Washington's offense in a few years with Conerly, Ryan Otton, Bernard, Megwa and Stratton," Mueller said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
127
Followers
393
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Seattle, WA
Football
State
Nevada State
Local
Washington Football
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
State
California State
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Tumwater, WA
State
Arizona State
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rainier Beach High School#Stanford#Qb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Arizona State University
News Break
NCAA
Related
Mesa, AZPosted by
HuskyMaven

It's Showtime: Holtzclaw Commits to Huskies as Edge Rusher

As far as football nicknames go, the betters ones in the game have been Sweetness, Broadway Joe, Mean Joe and Primetime. The University of Washington football team just gained a commitment from the self-christened Lance "Showtime" Holtzclaw, a 6-foot-4, 207-pound edge rusher from Desert Ridge High School in Mesa, Arizona.
Mesa, AZPosted by
HuskyMaven

Scoutlook: Holtzclaw Brings a Speedy Edge Rusher to Huskies

The Washington Huskies have received a commitment from Lance Holtzclaw, hoping the Arizona outside linebacker is as good as advertised. As he promotes himself. He refers to himself, on social media and elsewhere, as "Showtime." Holtzclaw from Desert Ridge High School in Mesa chose Washington over Boise State, Vanderbilt, and...
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Fowler Hopes to Make People Pay for His Services

Drew Fowler still has a recruiting profile found online that's as long as Asa Turner's hair. An impressive 24 college football programs are listed in his template for showing interest in the one-time inside linebacker from Bellevue High, the same suburban Seattle school that prepared Myles Jack, David DeCastro, Jake Eldrenkamp, Drew Sample, Stephen Schilling, Budda Baker and even Bill Cahill for the collegiate ranks and the NFL.
Eugene, ORPosted by
HuskyMaven

Phil Shinnick Receives His World Long Jump Record — 58 Years Later

The gesture lasted barely a minute, wiping away 58 years of frustration and indignation, and making the world whole again. On the final day of the U.S. Olympic Trials at newly renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, an aging gracefully Phil Shinnick last week strode out on to the running surface in the suffocating evening heat and accepted a simple plaque from Mike Powell.
Washington StatePosted by
HuskyMaven

A Look at Washington's 2022 Recruiting Big Board

When Ben Roberts and Emeka Megwa recently gave their commitments to the University of Washington football program, they raised the Huskies' total number of pledges to seven. Washington is expected to sign between 13 and 17 players in the 2022 recruiting cycle, meaning Husky recruiters might have reached the halfway point.
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: MJ Tafisi Feels, Plays Better

MJ Tafisi might be the most courageous player on the University of Washington football roster. As fearless as they come. Brave beyond brave. The sophomore inside linebacker is the only one who's been lifted off the field of a Husky game with a neck injury, strapped snugly to a stretcher, carted away from shaken teammates and transported by ambulance to a hospital, leaving behind a stadium hushed out of concern for him.
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

UW Roster Review, No. 0-99: Jordan Lolohea Is Man on New Mission

Jordan Lolohea's transformation from spiritual Mormon missionary to less peaceful college football player likely wasn't fully complete until the University of Washington's final spring practice. Late in the Wednesday workout, the freshman outside linebacker from Salt Lake City began trading harmless shoves with junior center Cory Luciano that immediately escalated...

Comments / 1

Community Policy