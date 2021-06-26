Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

NYPD officers speak out about being sidelined in Pride march

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York's Pride, which launched as an anti-police march, is now embroiled in a controversy over uniformed police participation. CNN's Polo Sandoval has more.

www.thepress.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
698
Followers
19K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Nypd#Pride#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
New Rochelle, NYNews 12

Gay New Rochelle detective speaks out against NYC Pride March's decision to ban officers in uniform

A gay police detective in New Rochelle is speaking out against the organizers of the New York City Pride March for their decision to ban officers in uniform from the event. Melissa Diniz serves as a youth police detective in New Rochelle, protecting the community where she grew up. She says her focus is preventing juvenile crime and she spends a lot of time interacting with young people and their families.
Queens, NYaudacy.com

NYPD officer charged with pulling out gun during parking dispute

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An off-duty NYPD officer was arrested after he allegedly pulled out a gun during a dispute over a parking spot, the department said Tuesday. Aaron Cooper, 23, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, criminal mischief and harassment in Queens around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the NYPD said.
Minneapolis, MNtennesseestar.com

Taking Back Pride March Called for Convictions of Other MPD Officers Involved in Floyd Death

Hundreds attended the Taking Back Pride March that was held in Minneapolis last week, where activists demanded that the other officers involved in the death of George Floyd be convicted. This was the fifth annual Taking Back Pride March in Minnesota, where participants came to celebrate Pride Month. The marchers also called for, “no police officers at Pride festivals, justice for those killed by police, protection for Black trans people and community control over police.”
New York City, NYWashington Square News

‘Stalking the celebration’: NYPD clashes disrupt Washington Square Park Pride march

The Queer Liberation March — a main feature of New York City’s Pride Month events — ended in a state of fear on the night of June 27 after officers of the New York City Police Department clashed with marchers at Washington Square Park. Police issued summonses to four marchers for disorderly conduct, and four others face charges including resisting arrest, obstructing the administration of law and criminal possession of a weapon.
ProtestsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Tblisi Pride March Canceled After Bigots Violently Storm LGBT Campaigner’s Offices

A major Pride march in Georgia’s capital city, Tbilisi, has been cancelled after bigoted thugs violently stormed an LGBTQ+ campaigner’s offices and left activists feeling too unsafe to go ahead with the celebration. According to Euronews, activists announced the cancellation of the march—which was due to go ahead Monday—shortly after the bigots broke into their offices. Video showed one office after it had been smashed up by the violent mob. In a statement, Tblisi Pride confirmed that the march had been cancelled and blamed city authorities who failed to guarantee their safety. The group wrote: “We can not go to the streets full of violent people backed by the authorities and patriarchate and put people's lives at risk!” The Georgian Interior Ministry reportedly said in a statement that it had advised Pride organizers not to go ahead with the parade due to “the scale of counter-demonstrations planned by the opposing groups.”
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Police admit biracial teen who was tased and locked up for ten days for visiting his girlfriend did nothing wrong

Florida prosecutors will not go ahead with charges against a biracial 16-year-old boy who was tasered outside of his girlfriend’s house. Last month, surveillance footage showed Jack Rodeman being tasered by a police officer from the Florida Highway Patrol as he stood outside his girlfriend’s Fort Myers house waiting t be let in on 16 June. He was also held in a juvenile detention facility for ten days. Mr Rodeman had arranged to meet his girlfriend at the house, however, police officer George Smyrious believed he was a burglar as he had made a short cut through the property’s...
The Press

Naming the Capitol Cop Who Killed Unarmed Jan. 6 Rioter Ashli Babbitt

At top, pistol drawn in the House chamber, a plainclothes black officer who fits the description of Michael L. Byrd. His name was apparently divulged at a hearing as the cop who shot Ashli Babbitt. July 7, 2021. Most police departments — including Washington, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police — are required...
Florida Statetalesbuzz.com

Florida woman reportedly pulls daughter from condo rubble

A mom suffered a broken pelvis when she plunged four floors during the partial collapse of their Florida condo tower, but she managed to pull herself — and her teen daughter — from the rubble. Angela Gonzalez and her daughter, Devon, 16, fell from the ninth floor to the fifth...
Animalsfox10phoenix.com

NYPD beekeeper removes 25,000 bees from Times Square

NEW YORK - A massive swarm of bees invaded Times Square earlier this week. "Nothing to BEE concerned about! Officer Mays the NYPD’s Beekeeper, swiftly responded to a swarm of bees in Times Square today, and gently removed approximately 25,000 bees from the location before transporting them to a safe location."
KidsPosted by
Daily Mail

Boy, 14, is found living on his own in New Jersey house for six months after his father abandoned him to go back to Honduras

A 14-year-old boy was found living on his own in New Jersey for six months after his father allegedly abandoned him to move back to their home country of Honduras. Officers in Morris Township encountered the teen - who has not been named - at around 4am on June 11 after noticing he was riding his bike without any headlights, according to a police press release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy