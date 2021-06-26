Steven M. Sipple: Moos' surprise departure adds intrigue to a situation that leaves mind racing
You might be able to find more intriguing periods in the history of Nebraska athletics. It doesn't get much more interesting than the current state of affairs, though. Bill Moos apparently (keep that word in mind) surprised everyone at dear ol' NU on Friday — save for UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and NU system President Ted Carter and a few other higher-ups — with the revelation he's retiring as athletic director effective essentially immediately. He and his wife jumped in their SUV and headed to Montana early Friday afternoon. That seems pretty immediate.www.thepress.net