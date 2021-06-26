Cancel
Sports

Steven M. Sipple: Moos' surprise departure adds intrigue to a situation that leaves mind racing

By STEVEN M. SIPPLE Lincoln Journal Star
The Press
The Press
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You might be able to find more intriguing periods in the history of Nebraska athletics. It doesn't get much more interesting than the current state of affairs, though. Bill Moos apparently (keep that word in mind) surprised everyone at dear ol' NU on Friday — save for UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green and NU system President Ted Carter and a few other higher-ups — with the revelation he's retiring as athletic director effective essentially immediately. He and his wife jumped in their SUV and headed to Montana early Friday afternoon. That seems pretty immediate.

College Sportsrepublic-online.com

Ep. 197: The latest on Bill Moos' departure and buyout; NIL era begins; Banton staying in draft

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a wild summer week in Nebraska athletics. They cover Bill Moos' abrupt departure and what a nearly $3 million agreement with Nebraska means, give the latest on the search for Moos' replacement and talk timeline. Attention turns to the launch of the NIL era in college athletics and what we saw on July 1, but breaking news interrupts when Husker guard Dalano Banton decides to keep his name in the NBA Draft instead of returning to NU.
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

As Nebraska Searches for Program Stability, Moos’ Departure Can’t Spell Danger for Frost

Through North Stadium, just before the pomp and history and nostalgia that makes Nebraska great sits on display, you take an elevator up from the ground floor and you’re a short walk away from the Athletic Director’s office. Memorial Stadium houses everything. Though soon to change, it’s a good reminder of what drives the bus for this athletic department. As Nebraska football goes, so too does the rest of the department. Shaky ground is no fun, and that turf on Tom Osborne Field has had its fair share of wobbly years since the turn of the decade.
College SportsPosted by
The Press

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 21, freshman QB Heinrich Haarberg

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
NFLFremont Tribune

Steven M. Sipple: Pondering a level of grace for Hoiberg as well as some football questions

We know one way to help spice up the rest of the summer. You came through once again with superb questions, so let's get this rolling. Why do you constantly try to equate Scott Frost and Fred Hoiberg? Take out the COVID year — Frost had two full years to show progress. He regressed. Hoiberg had one year. Not to mention, Frost came in shooting his mouth off about the Big Ten adjusting to them. Hoiberg did nothing of the sort. He just went to work. End of the day, it’s not the same and yet you get worked up when Hoiberg is rightly treated with more grace than Frost. — Jeff W.
College Sportsdeltanews.tv

Steven M. Sipple:

If you're a fan of Nebraska athletics, you're hearing a lot of people saying "my best sources" are claiming this and that. My best sources are pretty rattled right now. Nebraska athletics will do that to the calmest of people. A day like Friday definitely will do that to people.
College Sportsmontereycountyweekly.com

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 20, redshirt freshman OLB Javin Wright

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mel Tucker listed near bottom of CBS Sports' Big Ten coach rankings

Mel Tucker is considered one of the worst coaches in the Big Ten, according to Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports. Fornelli has put together a ranking list of the Big Ten coaches ahead of the 2021 season, and he doesn’t think too highly of Tucker. Fornelli lists Tucker as the No. 13 coach in the league, ahead of only Maryland’s Mike Locksley. He has Tucker at No. 57 overall of the 65 power five coaches he ranked as well.
College Sports247Sports

PFF analyst: Kansas football's Lance Leipold a top-10 coach

No, Pro Football Focus — collectively — has not decided Lance Leipold is one of the best 10 coaches in college football, nor has the staff devised a metric at which the new KU coach ranks among the elite of the elite. But at least one analyst who covers that game views the new KU hire – and the name he was chosen over — in the top 20 for college football coaches.
Michigan State247Sports

CBS Sports ranks Michigan State's Mel Tucker 13th among Big Ten coaches

CBS Sports published its 2021 Big Ten football coach rankings this week, which are always prime fodder for some mid-summer conversation and debates. For Michigan State’s Mel Tucker, the (relatively) good news is he didn’t drop in this year’s rankings after going 2-5 in his debut season with the Spartans. The bad news is he didn’t move up, either, leaving him idling in a rather unflattering position.
Wisconsin State247Sports

CBS Sports ranks Wisconsin's Paul Chryst fifth among Big Ten coaches

Paul Chryst moved up in CBS Sports’ annual Big Ten coach rankings. However, he still sits behind a handful of the University of Wisconsin’s rival coaches. Entering his seventh season at UW, Chryst ranks fifth on this year’s list, one spot up from his 2020 ranking. Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz stayed at No. 4 while Penn State’s James Franklin moved to No. 3 after owning the top spot last year. Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald made the most significant leap to No. 2 from No. 7, and Ohio State’s Ryan Day owns the top spot.
College SportsPosted by
The Press

Most Intriguing Huskers: No. 19, sophomore RB Markese Stepp

As the countdown to the beginning of Nebraska’s preseason camp continues, the Journal Star is counting down its annual list of the 30 Most Intriguing Huskers. The list, as always, is not about the 30 best players or the 30 most important players, but is based instead purely on intrigue. We’ll cover breakout candidates, new faces, old heads and more. The list tends to skew toward youth and inexperience because, well, those types of players are intriguing. But there are more than a few regulars, too.
NFLPosted by
The Press

Here's how the Badgers football program has fared recruiting the state's top players in the internet rankings era

Two important trends continued for the University of Wisconsin football program when offensive lineman Joe Brunner orally committed to the 2022 recruiting class last month. First, UW continued a recent run of being able to attract four- and five-star talent, something it must do to close the gap between it and the top tier of college football. Brunner, a consensus four-star prospect from Milwaukee and one of the top tackle recruits in the country, is the 12th four- or five- star prospect UW has landed in the past three cycles, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Lincoln, NEhailvarsity.com

Dalano Banton’s Departure Leaves Fred Hoiberg with a Decision to Make

Dalano Banton’s decision to remain in the 2021 NBA Draft leaves Fred Hoiberg with a few things to consider as the Huskers gear up for the 2021–22 season. First, despite his second-half struggles last season following Nebraska’s COVID-19 shutdown, Banton is a significant loss for the Huskers. He led the team in rebounds, assists and blocks and was third in scoring. He was the best passer on the team and created a lot of opportunities for himself and others despite his individual scoring limitations. As a 6-foot-9 point guard, it’s going to be difficult for any one player to replace what Banton would have provided.

