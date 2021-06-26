Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

NY prosecutors warn Trump Org. See ex-prosecutor's reaction

Posted by 
The Press
The Press
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Manhattan district attorney's office has informed lawyers for the Trump Organization that it could face criminal charges in connection with benefits it has provided to company employees, a Trump attorney confirmed.

www.thepress.net
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Press

The Press

Brentwood, CA
698
Followers
19K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

 https://www.thepress.net/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#Lawyers#The Trump Organization
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSMSNBC

Trump deposition? 45 braces as Trump Org case takes twist

Trump's legal woes are skyrocketing. His lawyers promoting litigation to overturn the election now face sanctions hearings in Michigan for making false claims in court filings. Trump also plans to sit for a deposition in his social media lawsuit as the criminal probe into his namesake company continues. Dr. Jason Johnson is joined by former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance to discuss the legal storm Trump faces.
Manhattan, NYNew York Post

Trump rails against ‘terrible’ NY prosecutors, criminal charges at rally

Former President Trump came out swinging against the New York prosecutors who brought criminal charges against his organization, comparing the situation to a “communist dictatorship targeting political opponents” over the weekend. Speaking at a Fourth of July-themed rally Saturday night in Sarasota, Fla., which began with a moment of silence...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Prosecutors probing bonuses paid to Trump employees: report

Prosecutors in New York are reportedly looking into cash bonuses given to Trump Organization employees as part of their probe into whether the company paid taxes on benefits given to some members of its staff, according to a report by CNN. CNN reported that the scrutiny of cash payments is...
New York City, NYWashington Post

Trump Organization prosecutors confront accusations of political bias

The Trump Organization wasted little time Thursday before denouncing the indictment of its longtime chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg and condemning state authorities in New York for their “scorched earth attempt to harm” the corporation’s figurehead, former president Donald Trump. “This is not justice,” the company declared in a four-sentence...
POTUSMSNBC

Michigan AG to probe 'election fraud' grifters; Trump lawyers may face reckoning Monday

Rachel Maddow reports that Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will follow up on a recommendation in a state Republican-led report that found that some false election fraud claims were so egregious and tied to fundraising schemes that they warranted investigation for fraud. Meanwhile, Donald Trump's lawyers who pushed false election fraud claims are facing possible disciplinary action in court on Monday.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
CBS News

Manhattan's next district attorney could end up prosecuting the Trump Organization. The predicted winner has experience battling Trump in court.

Former New York State Deputy Attorney General Alvin Bragg is expected to become the next Manhattan district attorney after his closest competitor, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, conceded the race Friday. In the heavily Democratic borough of Manhattan, Bragg is also expected to win the November general election, which would thrust him...
POTUSWashington Post

Prosecutors aren’t targeting Trump’s company. They’re following the law.

Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, surrendered to authorities Thursday morning after a grand jury handed up indictments for him and the company. A Trump Organization spokesperson issued a statement claiming that Weisselberg “is now being used by the Manhattan District Attorney as a pawn in a scorched earth attempt to harm the former President. The District Attorney is bringing a criminal prosecution involving employee benefits that neither the IRS nor any other District Attorney would ever think of bringing. This is not justice; this is politics.”
POTUSWashington Post

America owes thanks to Trump’s lawyers — even William Barr

Donald Trump could never really count on the lawyers. No matter how many cynical or craven congressmen, toadying aides, grifting consultants, unhinged activists, disinforming talking heads and deluded cultists he may have had, Trump still needed the lawyers. He needed serious members of the bar to provide at least some semblance of a legal justification for his attempted self-coup.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Kamala Harris slammed for claiming rural Americans can't photocopy their IDs

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized Saturday for arguing against voter ID laws because rural Americans couldn't get photocopies of their ID's. "I don't think that we should underestimate what that [compromise on voter ID laws] could mean," Harris said in her interview with BET News. "Because in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't - there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Matt Schlapp spars with Chris Cuomo: 'I'm not welcome at CNN'

Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, sparred with CNN host Chris Cuomo on Friday night, at one point claiming he was "not welcome" on the network. Schlapp appeared on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” to discuss the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) hosted by his organization in Dallas this year.
POTUSWashington Post

An indictment of William Barr’s tenure as attorney general

“The prosecutor has more control over life, liberty, and reputation than any other person in America,” Attorney General Robert Jackson reflected in 1940. His contemplation of prosecutorial authority has since become a classic within the Justice Department, perhaps because Jackson counsels restraint while also dwelling reverently on the vast scope of a prosecutor’s power; officials in a position to quote the speech can feel a level of pleasure in their authority to be grandly humble. Attorney General Merrick Garland quoted the famous line at his confirmation hearing, and according to the Wall Street Journal, after being sworn in as President Donald Trump’s attorney general, William Barr announced his plan to nab Jackson’s official portrait for his office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy