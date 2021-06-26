Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Residents Seek New Kansas Town to Protect Rural Lifestyle

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 14 days ago

EDGERTON, Kan. (AP) — Residents living on the outskirts of a sprawling industrial park southwest of Kansas City hope that creating their own town will protect their rural lifestyle from encroaching development. Opposition to the massive Logistics Park Kansas City intermodal facility has been brewing for months, but it boiled...

www.usnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Rights#Ap#The Edgerton City Council#The Kansas City Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Some rural Arizona residents warned to be ready to evacuate

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities on Thursday raised the pre-evacuation status of the small rural community of Crown King due to an active wildfire that has forced closure of several roads in and into mountains in an area west of Interstate 17. The Sheriff's Office raised Crown King's...
Phoenix, AZAhwatukee Foothills News

Unpaid city water bills near $10.5M and counting

Delinquent city water accounts are soaring in Phoenix as officials continue their pandemic-related policy of not turning off the tap for households and businesses that aren’t paying their bill. More than 21,500 Phoenix households have run up a tab totaling $7.3 million while 609 businesses owe another $2.2 million, according...
Dodge City, KSDodge City Daily Globe

Dodge City resident named new Kansas Health Foundation board member

Melissa McCoy, of Dodge City, recently was named as a new Kansas Health Foundation board member, along with Jill Docking, of Wichita. McCoy is the assistant city manager/public affairs for Dodge City, where she oversees the community's public information office, as well as the local convention and visitors bureau. McCoy...
PoliticsDaily Star

The Town of Decatur is seeking...

The Town of Decatur is seeking to fill a full time position in the highway department. Duties include all aspects of road maintenance, including snow and ice control, as well as equipment maintenance and repair. Applications are available at the highway department, 104 Co. Hwy. 37, Decatur, or by emailing a request to decaturhwydept@gmail.com. The application deadline is July 9Th.
Marinette, WIEHEXTRA

Town officials, residents respond to resolution

MARINETTE—Some of the Town of Peshtigo heavy hitters regarding the fight for clean water and the battle against PFAS showed up at the Marinette City Council meeting Tuesday to express opposition to a resolution that states the City of Marinette has no interest in supplying water to the town. The...
Calvert County, MDPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Sandbags Available to Help Calvert Residents Protect Property

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 7, 2021 –Due to predicted heavy rainfall and possible flooding conditions resulting from Tropical Storm Elsa, sand and sandbags are available for Calvert County residents who need them to protect property. Sandbags will be available Thursday, July 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Stafford Road Salt Dome, located at 335 Stafford Road in Barstow.
Pendleton, INpendletontimespost.com

Town moves to protect streets

PENDLETON — Pendleton town manager Scott Reske said he was speaking with a gas company representative some time ago who mentioned offhandedly there were plans to run new lines down Water Street. After finding out the company intended to start its project six months after the town finished its current...
Yavapai County, AZUS News and World Report

Pre-Evacuation Status of Yavapai County Community Raised

PRESCOT, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County authorities on Thursday raised the pre-evacuation status of the small rural community of Crown King due to an active wildfire that has forced closure of several roads in and into mountains in an area west of Interstate 17. The Sheriff's Office raised Crown King's...
Centennial, COvillagerpublishing.com

Centennial seeks resident opinion

The City of Centennial is conducting a Community Survey and is requesting residents to participate. The survey is designed to provide a baseline of how the Centennial government is serving residents, to gauge perceptions of the City and make comparisons with peer communities. A random and scientific sample of 3,000...
House Rentedinamn.gov

City Seeks Feedback on Proposed Tenant Protection Ordinance

Edina residents and multi-family property owners are being asked to provide their opinions on a proposed ordinance that affects renters and landlords. The proposed Tenant Protection Ordinance would require owners of naturally occurring affordable housing (NOAH) give renters a 90-day notice of increases in rents or non-renewed leases if the property is sold to a new owner.
Miami, FLUS News and World Report

Review Prompted by Building Collapse Closes Miami Courthouse

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately after a review, prompted by the deadly collapse of a nearby condominium building, found that safety concerns exist within the courthouse, officials said. A joint statement from multiple leaders released late Friday said an engineer's report recommended floors...
San Bernardino County, CAz1077fm.com

COUNTY OFFERING RESIDENTS PROTECTION FROM EVICTION

If you are a renter, protection from eviction is available during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The San Bernardino County Rent Relief Partnership Rental & Utility Assistance Resources is now available to keep county residents housed. Reporter Gary Daigneault tells you how to apply…. San Bernardino County has established the San Bernardino...
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

City resumes resource programs at encampments

Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, announced that the City Council voted unanimously on June 30 to provide comprehensive street engagement, hygiene and services to homeless encampments, beginning on Sept. 1. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s Comprehensive Cleaning and Rapid Engagement Plus program was temporarily suspended...
Flagstaff, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Council narrowly approves Aura Flagstaff project

After several months of negotiation, the Flagstaff City Council narrowly approved the construction of a new apartment complex just off of Lake Mary Road this week. The project, dubbed Aura Flagstaff, will bring 160 one- and two-bedroom apartments to an 11-acre section of property that is bisected by both High Country Trail and a set of transmission lines.
Woodinville, WAnwnews.com

Letter: Appears city council is 'sidestepping the democratic process'

Chuck Price stepping down at this time can only be read as a political move meant to keep power consolidated among the few. Chuck Price himself was appointed to his seat on city council just last year, in February 2020. City Council had an opportunity at that time to choose a new face, and instead chose a former colleague. Mr. Price stepping down mere weeks before the next election means that the same people who appointed him last year will get to appoint his successor instead of allowing the seat to be filled in a manner more consistent with democratic process. Even if you assume the most benign of intentions, which given City Council’s repeated history of appointing people to elected positions you would have to be pretty naïve to assume, the optics aren’t great. To me, sitting here in the peanut gallery, it looks like City Council is purposefully sidestepping the democratic process in order to keep their own people in power. They have so little regard for the general public that they don’t care what the optics are.
Wilmington, MAWilmington Apple

Town Reminds Residents Of Water Use Restrictions

Below is an announcement from the Town of Wilmington published in the latest Town Topics newsletter:. With the hot summer days arriving, residents are reminded that the Town of Wilmington has active water use restrictions. There is no outdoor watering allowed between the hours of 9am and 5pm. In the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy