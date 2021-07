With just a few simple ingredients, this Homemade Pink Lemonade is the perfect, sweet and refreshing drink to cool you down this summer!. Lemonade brings back the nostalgia of my childhood and setting up lemonade stands to make a little money as a kid. Of course, in my lemonade hustling days, we always just whipped up some ole Country Time lemonade. We saved the homemade stuff just for us. This Homemade Pink Lemonade has super simple ingredients that you can make very quickly. With the addition of grenadine, you have a tasty and slightly different flavor from the usual. If you are looking for that fun and tasty (and pink!) drink for the summer, you must try my Homemade Pink Lemonade recipe!