Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer celebrated July Fourth together with their families and the pics they posted on Instagram are too cute. "Happy 4th of July!!! Way better than last year!" Dylan posted along with a sweet picture of Calvin, 4, wearing an orange sweatshirt and Haley Joy, 4, decked out in patriotic garb including a star necklace and a t-shirt with stars. Both cute kids had on stars and stripes sunglasses and looked excited to be together. In a group picture of both families, we see Hoda holding Hope Catherine, 2, with fiancé Joel Schiffman and Dylan with husband Brian Fichera and their little one, Ollie, 18 months.