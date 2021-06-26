Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center at Greenwich Physicians Make CT ‘Top Doctors’ List
Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center at Greenwich physicians Barry Boyd, MD, MS, Beverly Drucker, MD, PhD, M. Sung Lee, MD, Bruce McGibbon, MD, Dickerman Hollister, MD, SM, and Daniel Petrylak, MD, are highlighted in the 2021 list of Top Doctors in America by Connecticut Magazine. Published in the magazine’s June issue, the ‘Top Doctors’ list includes physicians nominated by their peers. Drs. Boyd, Drucker, Lee and Hollister are medical oncologist/hematologists, Dr. McGibbon is a radiation oncologist, and Dr. Petrylak specializes in the treatment of urologic cancers, including prostate, bladder, kidney and testicular cancer.greenwichfreepress.com