Teams competing in the 2020/2021 Olympics in Tokyo are starting to announce their rosters for the upcoming Olympics. While three KC NWSL (Katie Bowen, Chloe Lograzo, and Desiree Scott) players have been named to their respective country’s rosters, one former Sporting Kansas City player has also been named for his country. Winston Reid has been named to New Zealand’s roster for the Olympics. Reid though may not compete in the competition as his playing in the competition has not been confirmed. With Reid’s club situation in flux and him still under contract with West Ham United, New Zealand has named a potential replacement with Reid in case he cannot compete at the Olympics.