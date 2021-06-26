Why Has Governor Eric Holcomb Been a Failure for the Working Class
Indiana Governor Stopped Unemployment Benefits Prematurely. As I wrote about here and here, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb joined his Republican counterparts in the other Red States by canceling unemployment insurance (UI) benefits afforded to workers who were displaced due to COVID-19. Thankfully, on Friday, “A Marion County judge ordered that Indiana must continue the federal government’s unemployment benefits, putting a temporary stop to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s move to drop the state from the program.”www.muncievoice.com