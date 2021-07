My heart goes out to Alun Wyn Jones and the Lions, it’s a disappointing start to the tour and his absence as both skipper and totem pole player will be keenly felt. There is no disguising the fact that this is a major blow. It will feel worse because he hadn’t even made it on to the plane. For some ridiculous reason it might have been more palatable if the injury had occurred in the opening match on South African soil this Saturday.