Flood Watch issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 07:56:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-06-26 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A watch means conditions are favorable for the development of flooding in and close to the watch area. Persons living along streams should stay alert and be prepared to take action if a warning or advisory is issued, or flooding is observed. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT The Flood Watch is now in effect for * Central Inner Channels AND Northern Inner Channels...Including the following the Taiya River near Skagway and the Taku River southeast of Juneau. * Through late Tuesday night * Snow melt due to warm air mass over the panhandle combined with recent rains have the Taiya and Taku rivers approaching Flood stage. They could reach flood stage sometime this weekend. * Minor flooding along the Taiya River will spread some water across portions of the Chilkoot Trail. Minor flooding could also occur near the gauge on the Taku River. Lake Nolake in Canada could release when the Taku River stage is already high, and this could prompt further flooding.