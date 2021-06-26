Call of the coast: an Australian stylist’s California dream home
Marcus Hay still clearly recalls the moment he decided to move to Laguna Beach in California. He was having lunch with his partner in a restaurant overlooking the ocean. "Everybody looked so happy and the sun was shining," he says. "We were in our black clothes from New York and stood out like sore thumbs. But we said to ourselves: 'This could be our future.' After being in Manhattan for 13 years, I was ready for a sea change."