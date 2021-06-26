Call of the coast: an Australian stylist’s California dream home

Long Valley Road gate, Hidden Hills, California.Unknown author, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Anyone who followed the Kardashian family and their reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, knows all about their gated community in Hidden Hills, California. It's adjacent to Calabasas, where their notoriety first began in 2007. It's also a relatively small area (only 1.7 square miles) built in the 1950s by architect A. E. Hanson, who also developed the Rolling Hills and Palos Verdes Estates in Southern California. Even though the neighborhood is behind the gates, there is an elementary school on the property that is available to neighboring towns in the area.