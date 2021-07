The newest mechanic coming to TFT Set 5.5 Dawn of Heroes will be Radiant Items. In TFT Set 5.5 these Radiant Items will put a twist on many of the items players have come to know and love. This goes along with the theme set around the Sentinels of Light, who are coming to save the LoL world from Viego. Here is a look at all of the Radiant Items in TFT Set 5.5 Dawn of Heroes and what they do.