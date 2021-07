CULVER CITY (CNS) - It took more than three hours for police to talk a machete-wielding man off a construction scaffold in a Culver City neighborhood today. Police were called at 11:45 p.m. Thursday to the 700 block of Wrightcrest Drive, where a man reported a male with a machete while on his roof. The man went onto the roof to confront the suspect and was threatened with the weapon, according to Culver City police.