Iowa extends Public Health Disaster proclamation

By Rich Keller
kelo.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — The state of emergency isn’t over yet for Iowa. Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that extends some regulatory relief for an additional 30 days, sunsetting other provisions. Among the provisions are in-person instruction, certain facets of tele-education, education licensure relief,...

Wapello County Included on Gov. Reynolds Disaster Proclamation

KILJ — Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation today for Linn, Monroe, and Wapello counties in response to severe weather beginning June 24 and continuing. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather and activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program for qualifying residents, along with the Disaster Case Management Program, for those three counties.
Master of Public Health Marks A Decade

The coronavirus is a defining moment in the careers of Montclair State MPH alumni. In the 10 years since Montclair State graduated its first class of students in the Master of Public Health (MPH) program, alumni have confronted some of the country’s most significant public health issues of the past decade, enduring challenges like migrant health, emerging infectious diseases, domestic violence, hunger, HIV and mental health.
This Is How Much Iowa Spends on Your Health

The U.S. healthcare system operates differently from many others in the world, characterized by high costs for the individual. In fact, it is because of the higher prices of medications, treatments, and hospital procedures that the U.S. spends more on health care per capita than any other developed country in the world, a 2019 Johns Hopkins report found.
Letter: Kudos for public health workers

I read with interest the editorial highlighting the frequent and informative media briefings held by Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and Dr. Elizabeth Whalen, the county's health commissioner, in Albany County during the COVID-19 pandemic ("Steady hand at the wheel," June 21). This is certainly well-deserved recognition. It is also an opportune time to recognize the public health employees who have worked tirelessly for the past 15 months to do contact tracing, community education and vaccine administration in addition to assuring that other essential public health services were maintained. The demands placed upon county health departments throughout New York state during this time were enormous, requiring an all-hands-on-deck response. As such, it is fitting to give credit to the many dedicated employees in the state and county health departments for their hard work and unwavering commitment to protect the public’s health. Let's also give a shout-out to the volunteer members of the Medical Reserve Corps who assisted county health departments during the pandemic. Kudos to the public health workforce and volunteers for a job well done.
Disaster Proclamation 06.28.2021

This content provided by the Office of the Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds as a press release. Gov. Reynolds signs Disaster Proclamation following severe weather in Linn, Monroe and Wapello Counties on June 24, 2021. Document File. This content provided by the Office of the Governor of Iowa, Kim Reynolds...
Public Health Dept. information

It will be a short week after the July 4th holiday and temperatures will likely be heating up! We encourage everyone to be safe and take care during these hot summer days. Some quick reminders; inside temps of vehicles can very quickly reach 120 degrees so never leave children or pets inside, hydrate with water or non-caffeine drinks and keep an eye out for heat stroke symptoms which can sneak up on someone. A few of the symptoms include throbbing headache, dizziness and light-headedness, lack of sweating and muscle weakness or cramps.
Public Health Lab Director

Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $42.43-$54.45 Hourly Closes: 7/15/21 Under direction, plans, organizes, directs and supervises the activities of the Public Health Laboratory; coordinates the work of the laboratory with that of other public health units; performs complex laboratory tests and analyses to identify communicable, chronic and other diseases; performs related work as assigned.
Westgate Public Library receives accreditation from State Library of Iowa

DES MOINES — The State Library of Iowa has announced that the Westgate Public Library has met the conditions for state accreditation as outlined in “In Service to Iowa: Public Library Standards Sixth Edition.”. Achieving accreditation requires a significant, ongoing local commitment to high quality library services. The Westgate Public...
Iowa internet providers prepare for $100 million public broadband funding

Nearly $100 million in public funding for broadband projects in underserved areas will open up to applications this week, the largest pot of state money for Iowa’s broadband infrastructure to date. This is the sixth time Iowa has provided public funds to expand its broadband infrastructure. The dollar amount is...
A threat to public health

Troubling news from Clarksburg last week has underscored the need for upgrades in our infrastructure. And this is more than just a bumpy road or weak broadband service. It is a serious public health issue. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the state Bureau for Public...
Public Health Department sees Delta variant hit Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY — As part of the ongoing surveillance for COVID-19 cases in Imperial County, the Public Health Department monitors changes in the virus that could affect the spread of this disease. Like all viruses, SARS-CoV-2 changes constantly through mutation. The mutations add up and create slightly different versions of the virus called “variants.” Sometimes, a mutation will result in the virus spreading more easily, making people sicker, or making it resistant to treatment or vaccines. Variants with these types of mutations are called variants of concern, according to a Public Health press release.
Iowa sheriff adds position to address increase in mental health calls

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is opening a new position to help in its response to people experiencing a mental health crisis. KCRG reports a new partnership between the sheriff’s office and two mental health providers in eastern Iowa, Foundation 2 and the East Central Region, will employ a mental health liaison within the department. Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy said since the pandemic began, more people have been calling saying they feel suicidal, and when someone is in distress, having a mental health professional respond makes sense.
Post-Pandemic Public Health Funding

The pandemic has revealed critical gaps in our public health care system -- a system that has long been underfunded. Many are arguing now is the time to change that funding imbalance. Meanwhile, San Diego City Councilmembers say it’s time for action on racial disparities in policing. Plus, a new study finds that San Diego has some of the most cost-burdened homeowners in the country.
Navajo Nation Public Health Order

NAVAJO OFFICE OF ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH & PROTECTION PROGRAM. Rescinding the Stay at Home (Shelter in Place) Public Health Emergency Order, Implementing a “Safer at Home” Public Health Emergency Order, Revising Gathering Limits and Continuing Daily Curfew. I. Paragraphs I – IX from Public Health Emergency Order No. 2020-004 are included...
(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest data shows ten additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from 6:07 a.m. on Sunday, July 4 to 5:15 a.m. on Monday, July 5.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports five additional positive tests in Fremont County, three in Harrison County, and one each in Mills and Adams counties. In RMCC Region 4, one patient is hospitalized, no one in ICU, no one admitted in the past 24 hours, and no one is on a ventilator.

