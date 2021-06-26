Iowa extends Public Health Disaster proclamation

I read with interest the editorial highlighting the frequent and informative media briefings held by Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and Dr. Elizabeth Whalen, the county's health commissioner, in Albany County during the COVID-19 pandemic ("Steady hand at the wheel," June 21). This is certainly well-deserved recognition. It is also an opportune time to recognize the public health employees who have worked tirelessly for the past 15 months to do contact tracing, community education and vaccine administration in addition to assuring that other essential public health services were maintained. The demands placed upon county health departments throughout New York state during this time were enormous, requiring an all-hands-on-deck response. As such, it is fitting to give credit to the many dedicated employees in the state and county health departments for their hard work and unwavering commitment to protect the public’s health. Let's also give a shout-out to the volunteer members of the Medical Reserve Corps who assisted county health departments during the pandemic. Kudos to the public health workforce and volunteers for a job well done.