Speeding Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Bus on I-15 in Miramar

A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle that rear-ended a bus on Interstate 15 in the Miramar area of San Diego was under investigation Saturday.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:43 p.m Friday to Interstate 15 at Miramar Way, where they found the motorcycle and bus in the HOV lane, according to the agency.

Officers determined the bus had been rear-ended by the motorcycle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time, according to the CHP.

The collision is under investigation. Information about the victim and other details were not immediately available.