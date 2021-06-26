Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Speeding Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Bus on I-15 in Miramar

By Chris Jennewein
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aNH5E_0ag4Cv1H00
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A fatal crash involving a motorcycle that rear-ended a bus on Interstate 15 in the Miramar area of San Diego was under investigation Saturday.

California Highway Patrol officers were called at 11:43 p.m Friday to Interstate 15 at Miramar Way, where they found the motorcycle and bus in the HOV lane, according to the agency.

Officers determined the bus had been rear-ended by the motorcycle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time, according to the CHP.

The collision is under investigation. Information about the victim and other details were not immediately available.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Traffic
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miramar#California Highway Patrol#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Interstate 15
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Fallbrook, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Fallbrook Was Timothy Campbell of Oceanside

Authorities Friday publicly identified a 55-year old man who died this week in a suspected DUI crash in northern San Diego County. Timothy Campbell of Oceanside was a passenger in an eastbound 1996 Cadillac Seville that veered off a curving stretch of roadway in the 1900 block of East Alvarado Street in Fallbrook, struck a tree and overturned shortly before 5 a.m. Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol and county Medical Examiner’s Office.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

SDPD Officer Injured When Driver Flees Traffic Stop in Mira Mesa

A San Diego Police officer was injured Thursday when a driver backed a vehicle into him while fleeing a traffic stop near a Mira Mesa intersection, police said. The motorcycle officer pulled over a black sedan for unknown reasons shortly before 10:10 a.m. near the intersection of Westview Parkway and Black Mountain Road, and the driver backed up and struck him before taking off, San Diego Police Department Officer Tony Martinez said.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Detectives Seek Witnesses as Victim of Fatal Linda Vista ‘Gang Challenge’ Shooting ID’d

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 25-year-old man who was killed last week in a gang-related shooting in Linda Vista. Patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex in the 6900 block of Eastman Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. last Tuesday found Josue Amador of San Diego on a patio outside a rental unit, suffering from at least one gunshot to his upper body, according to police.

Comments / 1

Community Policy