Countdown to Kickoff: 70 days until Penn State football

Overall Record: 0-5 Minnesota’s Last Game vs Bowling Green: 2008, W 42-17 Bowling Green was not good last year. They were outscored 57 to 225 last year. If you are good with mental mathematics or if you have a calculator handy, divide those numbers by 5. Those are not the kind of averages to be a part of if you are on the Bowling Green side of the ledger there. Yeah they went 0-5 last year, but last year was not a fluke. These are their records since they won the MAC in 2015 and Dino Babers jumped to Syracuse...4-8, 2-10, 3-9, 3-9, 0-5 which amounts to a 12-41 record. 3 of the wins (25% if you still have your calculator handy) came against FCS schools. They have actually lost to an FCS program during this timeframe too, 2017 South Dakota 35-27. During this stretch, Bowling Green is allowing an average of 53 points per game to Big Ten schools (3 game sample size). They’ve lost 8 straight games going back to the 2019 season. Their last wins over a P5 school was during that 2015 MAC championship season when they went on the road and beat Maryland (48-27) and Purdue (35-28). As for the 2020 season, there isn’t much of a point in diving deep on their games last year because Bowling Green’s closest loss last year was to Buffalo last year and that was 25 points.